National Retailer Hobby Lobby Coming to Rome in 2024

ROME, N.Y. -- Mayor Jacqueline Izzo announced national retailer Hobby Lobby is coming to Rome.
The new Hobby Lobby is set to open in 2024, occupying the former 64,200 sq.ft. JCPenney store space in Freedom Plaza in downtown.
The JCPenney at 2 Freedom Mall closed in October 2020 after the company filed bankruptcy.
The plans for the $3,010,500 renovation were submitted for the city to review, and construction is set to commence around October 1, according to city officials.
National retailer Five Below was eying this location as first reported in October 2022.
It is currently unknown if Five Below has found another location in Rome.
Hobby Lobby is an arts and crafts supply store with an Oneida County location on 4605 Commercial Drive in New Hartford.