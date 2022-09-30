Nice stretch of dry weather continues

Morning: Patchy fog and frost early. Sunny. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 62.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 41.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 64. Low 44.
A freeze warning is in effect tonight for Northern Herkimer, Hamilton, and Lewis Counties. A frost advisory is in effect tonight for the rest of Central New York until 8AM this morning.
A large dome of high pressure builds in from the west and brings clear skies and seasonably cooler temperatures. This high pressure system will also keep the rainfall from Hurricane Ian out of Central New York. This weather pattern looks to linger into early next week, keeping the weather generally dry and sunny.
A beautiful finish to the work week, with mostly sunny skies on Friday after morning frost and fog. Highs in the low 60s. It turns mostly cloudy tomorrow due to the leftovers of Hurricane Ian. The rain and wind are expected to remain south of our region. High temperatures climb into the low 60s. Mostly sunny on Sunday and pleasant, with highs in the low 60s.
The weather next week looks quiet as high pressure remains in control of our weather. Mostly sunny on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s.