Oneida County reports more overdoses involving laced synthetic marijuana

Seven people in Oneida County overdosed on synthetic marijuana, which appeared to be laced with fentanyl, over a span of seven days, according to the county’s overdose response team.

The overdoses were all reported from April 19 - 25. The people involved showed signs of opioid use and responded to Narcan.

While all seven survived, the team issued a public health advisory Friday to make people aware that this substance is still circulating around the area.

“The drug landscape is rapidly changing and unpredictable, compounding the challenges and dangers associated with it, including increasing the frequency in which we need to inform the community about emerging and harmful drug trends,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.

A similar overdose alert involving synthetic marijuana was issued last week, but in those cases, the drugs were laced with Xanax.

Synthetic marijuana is a man-made substance that contains chemicals intended to produce the same effects as cannabis. The chemicals are sprayed on shredded plant material, which can be smoked or sold as a liquid for vapes. When the chemicals are combined with opioids like fentanyl, they can be deadly.

“With this recent cluster of synthetic marijuana overdoses suspected to contain fentanyl, it’s imperative we warn the community,” Picente said. “We cannot overstate the fact that any legal or illegal drug that is sold on the streets could be cut with toxic substances without the user’s knowledge and can result in severe injury or death.”

These substances are also known as K2, spice, kush, kronic, scooby snax or Mr. Happy.

So far this year, there have been 18 fatal overdoses, according to county data.