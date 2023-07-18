Overdose Spike Alert: 3 Madison County Overdoses Over Past 24 Hours

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. -- There has been an overdose spike alert issued by Madison County Public Health.
The alert is because there have been three overdoes in Madison County over the past 24 hours, according to officials.
Those overdoses took place in Oneida, Canastota and Lakeport.
The incidents "involved multiple drugs, including methamphetamine and alcohol," according to officials.
Also, according to officials, there have been 62 suspected overdoses and five deaths year-to-date, and Naloxone was administered in 22 of the 62 incidents.
