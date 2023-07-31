Pleasant and cooler weather continues

Morning: Patchy drizzle. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Passing storm. Mostly sunny. High 73.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 53.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 73. Low 52.
The cooler weather continues this week with lo humidity. Humidity plans to increase again as we head into next weekend along with unsettled weather.
It is possible to see a light lake effect drizzle upon waking up this morning. Chilly weather to start, just in the 50s! Temperatures today are expected to reach the low 70s. It will be mostly sunny, with the possibility of a passing shower or storm this afternoon. The weather remains dry and sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s.
The humidity starts to increase for Thursday as a cold front approaches. A few showers and storms are possible Thursday evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Showers and storms continue into Friday, with highs in the mid 70s. The weather dries out again for next weekend with sunshine. We're a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.