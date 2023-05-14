Pleasant end to Mother's Day

Tonight: Clear with patchy frost. Low 36.
Tomorrow Morning: Patchy frost before 8am. Low 40s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Sunny and windy. High 67.
Tomorrow Evening. Sunny. Mid 60s.
Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected again this week with temperatures more normal for this time of year. Highs range in the 60s and lows range in the upper 30s.
As we head into tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid 30s with clear skies so we recommend especially if you live in higher elevations to bring sensitive plants indoors.
The work week ahead favors mostly dry weather, starting in the 60s Monday and possibly reaching the 70s on Tuesday before a cold front drops temperatures Wednesday into the 50s. A brief round of rain is possible Tuesday night because of this. We gradually warm up again mid-week in the mid 60s Thursday and near 70 Friday with sunshine! Rain moves back in for Saturday.