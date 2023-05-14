Pleasant end to Mother's Day

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New York, Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, and Wyoming counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&