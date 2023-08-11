Pleasant weather returns today

Morning: Cloudy. Upper 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 75.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56.
Tomorrow: Thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. High 79. Low 63.
Lingering lake-enhanced clouds and light drizzle is possible early this morning as clouds gradually lift throughout the day. Highs are expected to climb into the low to mid 70s with sunshine and low humidity.
Tomorrow we will be dealing with scattered showers and storms. We are monitoring the potential for one or two storms in the Southern Valleys to turn severe closer to sunset as plentiful shear will be present in the evening. Another day to keep a close eye on cloud cover. Most of us north of Route 20 in the Mohawk Valley should steer clear of any severe weather potential but we’ll keep you posted if anything changes with our first look at high resolution data tonight. Some spotty showers in the North Country Sunday but as of now areas south will remain dry with highs reaching the low to mid 70s.
The unsettled weather continues next week with scattered showers both Monday and Tuesday. Highs reach the low 70s. Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.