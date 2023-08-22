Pleasant weather starts today

Morning: Sunny. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Sunny. High 75.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 52.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 76. Low 56.
Sunshine and beautiful weather is expected today thanks to high pressure. Low humidity and calm winds are on tap, with highs near 75.
Partly cloudy skies and low humidity continue for tomorrow. Highs reach the mid 70s. The next low pressure system approaches Thursday bringing in the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. We remain unsettled Friday as the cold front moves through and brings in the chance of scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lingering showers and possible Saturday, with highs near 70.