...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Thursday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Poor air quality due to wildfire smoke

Air quality alert

Wildfire smoke is once again impacting local air quality across Central New York.  These wildfires are burning in Canada and the winds are blowing the smoke into our area today.  Light smoke is expected to become more noticeable through this afternoon.

While the level of pollution isn't expected to be as high as earlier this month, it is unhealthy to be spending long periods of time outdoors.  It's recommended to keep windows closed tonight and tomorrow and limit your time outdoors.  Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Winds will push the smoke out of our area beginning on Friday and we're not expecting smoke to return in the near future.  

