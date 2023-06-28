Poor air quality due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke is once again impacting local air quality across Central New York. These wildfires are burning in Canada and the winds are blowing the smoke into our area today. Light smoke is expected to become more noticeable through this afternoon.
While the level of pollution isn't expected to be as high as earlier this month, it is unhealthy to be spending long periods of time outdoors. It's recommended to keep windows closed tonight and tomorrow and limit your time outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
Winds will push the smoke out of our area beginning on Friday and we're not expecting smoke to return in the near future.