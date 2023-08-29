Pop up showers and storms continue today

Morning: Cloudy with a few scattered showers. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 79.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Low 63.
A few unsettled days ahead before the weather turns sunny and much warmer.
Cloudy skies and a few showers first thing today, with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Warmer, with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy and cool tomorrow, with showers and highs in the low 70s.
The weather turns pleasant on Thursday as sunshine returns. Less humid and less windy, with highs in the low 70s. Much warmer weather arrives heading into the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs near 80. Mostly sunny on Sunday and Labor Day, with highs in the low to mid 80s.