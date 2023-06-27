Pop up showers and thunderstorms continue

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 78.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 65.
The weather remains unsettled over the next few days, with drier, less humid weather expected by the end of the week. The weather remains unsettled today, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Warm and humid, with highs in the upper 70s. It turns less humid tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. Cooler, with highs in the low 70s.
The weather looks partly sunny and dry on Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to return this weekend, as yet another area of low pressure approaches from the west. Highs near 80.