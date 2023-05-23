Pop up showers possible this afternoon

Morning: Sunny. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Sunny. Pop up shower possible. High 76.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 50.
Tomorrow: Morning sunshine. Afternoon clouds and scattered showers. High 72. Low 35.
The weather starts out warm for the beginning of this week with a cool down for the middle of the week. An early preview of the holiday weekend looks warmer with sunshine.
Patchy fog is possible this morning for some areas south, and by the afternoon a mixture of sunshine and clouds (as well as wildfire haze way up in the sky). A little instability along a ripple ahead of a cold front will fire up a few pop-up showers this afternoon with a shower or two producing some rumbles of thunder. Dry start tomorrow, however a cold front arriving in the evening will produce a few isolated showers and storms ahead of more steady light rain arriving closer to sunset.
After the rain finishes up Wednesday night, we are looking very dry for the end of the workweek, and even into Memorial Day Weekend! Sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Warmer for Memorial Day weekend with highs in the 70s!