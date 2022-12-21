 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 15 to 20 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55
mph expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued
gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue into Saturday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Quiet first day of winter

Quiet today for first day of winter

Morning: Cloudy. Mid teens.

Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 34.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 19.

 Tomorrow: Afternoon mixed precipitation turning to heavy rain at night. High 35. Low 34.
alert day

The weather remains dry through early tomorrow before a high impact weather system brings a combination of rain, wind, followed by biting cold. A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is in effect for Friday.

It's looking pleasant for today's winter solstice, the shortest daylight of the year. Be careful for black ice this morning. Clouds give way to sunshine, with highs in the mid 30s. Dry tonight, with overnight lows in the upper teens.

A large storm system moves across the country and is expected to impact our local weather too. Cloudy skies tomorrow, with a wintry mix developing in the afternoon and evening. Rain Thursday night with mild temperatures in the 40s. Mild on Friday with heavy rain in the morning. A sharp drop in temperature and strong wind is expected Friday afternoon, with rain changing to snow. Some minor accumulation is possible, but most of this looks to fall as rain. 1-2" of rainfall is possible before a changeover to snow. The main concern is very icy conditions with heavy winds as this flash freeze occurs. This can cause very tricky travel for Friday afternoon and evening. 

Much colder weather to follow heading through the weekend. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the upper teens and overnight lows in the single digits. Mostly cloudy on Christmas Day, with highs near 20. The weather turns less cold next week with temperatures in the mid 20s on Monday and near 30 by Tuesday.

