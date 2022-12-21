Quiet first day of winter

Morning: Cloudy. Mid teens.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 34.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 19.
The weather remains dry through early tomorrow before a high impact weather system brings a combination of rain, wind, followed by biting cold. A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is in effect for Friday.
It's looking pleasant for today's winter solstice, the shortest daylight of the year. Be careful for black ice this morning. Clouds give way to sunshine, with highs in the mid 30s. Dry tonight, with overnight lows in the upper teens.
A large storm system moves across the country and is expected to impact our local weather too. Cloudy skies tomorrow, with a wintry mix developing in the afternoon and evening. Rain Thursday night with mild temperatures in the 40s. Mild on Friday with heavy rain in the morning. A sharp drop in temperature and strong wind is expected Friday afternoon, with rain changing to snow. Some minor accumulation is possible, but most of this looks to fall as rain. 1-2" of rainfall is possible before a changeover to snow. The main concern is very icy conditions with heavy winds as this flash freeze occurs. This can cause very tricky travel for Friday afternoon and evening.
Much colder weather to follow heading through the weekend. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the upper teens and overnight lows in the single digits. Mostly cloudy on Christmas Day, with highs near 20. The weather turns less cold next week with temperatures in the mid 20s on Monday and near 30 by Tuesday.