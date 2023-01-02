Quiet weather continues for today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Upper 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 43.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 35.
Tomorrow: Rain showers. High 52. Low 48.
Happy New Year!
For most of this week we will be in a wet pattern of weather which doesn't mean nonstop rain or snow, but just mostly cloudy days could bring some light precipitation with them as well for multiple reasons. Mostly cloudy skies will be the story for today with a chance for some weak lake-effect drizzle especially north of the Mohawk Valley.
More significant rainfall will arrive tomorrow afternoon from a strong warm front which will also bring with it temperatures in the 50s! Rainfall will gradually diminish throughout tomorrow night before a trailing cold front brings additional rainfall Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures return back closer to average by Thursday with a chance of a light wintry mix as another trailing weak cold front pushes south. As we get into Friday, models are hinting at an offshore low that doesn't look to significantly impact us at this time, but could bring some light snowfall. That will be short lived however, as a high pressure moves in late Saturday and lasts throughout Sunday.