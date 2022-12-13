Quiet weather continues

Morning: Sunny. Teens.
Afternoon: Sunny. High 30.
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 10.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 30. Low 12.
A sunny and colder than average stretch of weather is expected this week. Sunny and beautiful today after a cold start in the teens. Watch out for icy spots. Colder than average, with highs near 30. Cold again tonight, with overnight lows in the teens. Sunshine again tomorrow, with highs in the low 30s.
Increasing clouds expected on Thursday, with highs in the low 30s. Widespread snow is possible Thursday night. A mix of snow and rain is expected on Friday, with highs in the mid 30s. Lake effect snow showers are expected this weekend, with accumulations possible, too. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. The weather looks to remain active into next week, with more lake effect snow showers on Monday. Highs in the low 30s.