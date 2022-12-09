Quiet weather continues

Morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 40.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Cooling off quickly. Low 17.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 38. Low 25.
Frost to start this morning with mostly sunny and pleasant weather today. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Clear tonight and cold, with overnight lows in the teens. A sunny start to the weekend on Saturday, with highs near 40.
Widespread accumulating snow is possible on Sunday as an area of low pressure works in from the west. The snow looks to start around the late morning and last into Sunday night. Temperatures only climb into the low 30s. Partly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid 30s. Partly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs near 40.