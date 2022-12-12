Quiet weather returns

Morning: Cloudy. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Decreasing Clouds. High 34.
Tonight: Clear. Low 15.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 31. Low 14.
Mostly cloudy skies to start today, with clouds gradually decreasing throughout the day. Highs just in the low 30s. We enter a quiet and sunny period of weather for most of the week.
Temperatures will be on the cooler side Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in the lower 30s. A lot of buzz about this coming Friday regarding a snowstorm has been circulating. Just a reminder, detailed snowfall forecasts more than 3 days out are entirely speculation, and a lot of noise can limit legitimate forecasts. What we know so far is that confidence is growing of this system impacting CNY. There is no confirmation yet on if this will be more rain/mixed precipitation or snow, it is still too far out to jump to conclusions.