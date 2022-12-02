Quiet weather today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 45.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 34.
Tomorrow: Showers with winds picking up in the afternoon. High 51. Low 28.
A generally pleasant afternoon today, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Less windy, with highs in the low 40s. Clouds return tonight as the next area of low pressure arrives.
A wet start to the weekend, with widespread rain expected on Saturday. Highs in the low 50s. Windy weather returns as another strong cold front arrives in the afternoon. Breezy on Sunday and cooler, with highs in the upper 30s. Seasonably cold on Monday and dry, with highs in the upper 30s. Rain returns on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 40s. Colder on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s.