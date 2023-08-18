Rain and cloudy skies return today

Morning: Cloudy with rain. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with showers. Breezy. High 71.
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with showers. Low 55.
Tomorrow: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy. High 67. Low 57.
The weather turns unsettled and cooler approaching the weekend. Rain this morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Breezy and cooler, with highs in the low 70s.
A gloomy start to the weekend, with cloudy skies and showers tomorrow morning. Breezy conditions expected, and highs only near 70. The weather turns sunny and warmer on Sunday, with highs near 80. Partly sunny and pleasant on Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 80. Cooler, less humid, and mainly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s.