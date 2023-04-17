Rain and cooler weather starts today

Morning: Rain. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Showers. Mid 40s.
Tonight: Spotty showers. Low 38.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Light on and off showers. High 49. Low 34.
Rain and cooler weather return this week after sunshine and 80 degrees days last week. Expect a mild start today with rain. Temperatures in the mid 50s this morning and dropping. The rain ends midday with some sun coming in late afternoon. Temperatures will rise back up into the mid 50s for the evening.
Light on and off rain showers pick back up for tomorrow. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with highs only in the 40s! Dry weather moves in mid week for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs reach the 40s on Wednesday and 60s on Thursday. There is the chance to see afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Friday as we reach the 70s with rain continuing for next weekend.