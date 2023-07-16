Rain and thunderstorms continue today

Morning: Cloudy. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Scattered thunderstorms. High 81.
Tonight: Showers and storms ending. Low 65.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 87. Low 66.
A break in the rain continues this morning with mostly cloudy skies and very humid conditions. A cold front approaches around noon bringing scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon that clear out in the evening. It will be hot and humid today with highs in the low 80s.
Today looks to be the last day of this week that the air is uncomfortably humid. The humid decreases for the rest of the week although it still may feel a bit muggy. Partly sunny and warm on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s. Turning less humid and cooler for Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.