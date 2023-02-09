Rain and unsettled weather returns today

Morning: Cloudy. Rain developing. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Rain. High 43.
Tonight: Rain showers. Low 39.
Unsettled weather returns to Central New York as low pressure arrives from the west. Cloudy this morning, with rain developing between 8-10am. A wintry mix (snow, sleet, and/or freezing rain) is possible north and east of Utica - just enough to make some secondary roads slippery. Temperatures slowly warm up throughout the afternoon into the upper 30s to near 40. Rain becomes rain showers by the afternoon and evening. Rain showers turn over to snow showers tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
Lingering clouds and a few flurries tomorrow. Highs in the low 40s with windy conditions in the afternoon. Mostly sunny on Saturday and seasonably cold, with highs in the low 30s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs near 40. Mild weather is expected next week, with partly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday and highs in the low to mid 40s. Rain returns on Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s.