Rain chances continue today

Morning: Cloudy with a few showers. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 63.
Tonight: Clear. Low 44.
Cloudy and cool on today, with scattered showers in the morning. Breezy, with a few breaks of sunshine possible later in the day. Highs in the low 60s. The weather clears out as high pressure arrives starting tomorrow. Plenty of sunshine is expected, with highs in the upper 60s. Cold enough for patchy frost in the outlying areas tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
Sunshine is expected on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 70s. The first day of fall is officially on Saturday. A mix of sunshine and clouds, with highs in the low 70s. Same thing for Sunday with highs near 70. Clouds and showers return on Monday, with highs near 70.