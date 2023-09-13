Rain clears out this afternoon for more fall like weather

Morning: Rain. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Rain ends. Decreasing clouds and breezy. High 70.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 50.
Patchy fog is possible this morning with rain continuing through early afternoon. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon and turning breezy, with highs near 70. Clear and cool tonight, with overnight lows in the 40s.
Feeling like fall for the remainder of the week. Partly sunny tomorrow, with highs in the mid 60s. Very pleasant on Friday, with sunshine and highs near 70. Hurricane Lee is expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia over the weekend, and may bring a few high clouds and a breeze to Central New York. It's expected to remain dry, with the storm passing east. Highs in the low 70s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Showers possible Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 70.