Rain returns this evening

Morning: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Warm and humid. High 79.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with the chance of showers after sunset. Low 70s.
Warm and humid weather returns today, with cooler weather to follow for the middle and end of the week.
Patchy fog is possible this morning with clouds sticking around for most of the day. Warm and humid, with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front arrives tonight and brings showers after sunset.
Feeling more like fall starting tomorrow. Cloudy with showers and highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s. Very pleasant on Friday, with sunshine and highs near 70. Hurricane Lee is expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia over the weekend, and may bring a few high clouds and a breeze to Central New York. It's expected to remain dry, with the storm passing east. Highs in the low 70s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Showers possible Monday, with highs in the low 70s.