Rain showers for St. Patrick's Day

Morning: Cloudy with rain. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with rain showers. High 45.
Tonight: Cloudy with rain showers ending. Low 29.
Tomorrow: Snow showers. High 38. Low 20.
Unsettled weather returns for St. Patrick's Day, with cooler weather to follow this weekend. Cloudy today, with widespread, generally light, rain. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Cooler weather is expectd this weekend, with cloudy skies on Saturday and widespread snow showers. Little snow accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 30s. Windy and cold on Sunday, with lingering snow showers. Highs only in the upper 20s.
The spring-like weather moves in starting on the first day of Spring on Monday! The weather looks dry and warmer next week, with highs in the 40s.