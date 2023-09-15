Really nice stretch of weather expected

Morning: Sunny. A cool start. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Sunny, warmer, and less windy. High 71.
Tonight: Clear and cooling off quickly. Low 48.
Outstanding weather is expected for the remainder of the week and weekend. After and cool start today, sunshine is in abundance. We're warmer, and less windy with highs near 70. Perfect weather for high school football tonight, with temperatures falling into the 60s and upper 50s.
A beautiful weekend is expected. Hurricane Lee is expected to pass east of Central New York, far enough away where we can expect a few high clouds and a breeze. Otherwise, a pleasant day, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs near 70. A few showers are possible on Monday as a cold front arrives. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny and dry on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Warming up later next week, with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.