Records could be broken Friday with highs in the 80s

Morning: Sunny. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Sunny, very warm, breezy. High 83.
Tonight: Mild. Low 55.
The weather remains unseasonably warm for the rest of the week. A beautiful day in Central New York. Sunny skies again today and very warm, with highs in the low 80s. The record high for this day is 84 set in 1968. This could easily be surpassed if we get enough sunshine!
The weather remains very warm to start the weekend. Partly sunny skies on Saturday, with highs near 80. A slight chance of a shower late in the day. A mix of sunshine and clouds expected Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front arrives on Sunday night, bringing widespread rain. Cooler on Monday, with rain showers and highs in the upper 50s. Much cooler weather expected Tuesday. Breezy, with scattered showers. Highs only in the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near 50. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs near 60.