...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Ground Level
Ozone.. from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EDT this evening.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The air quality index
or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different
pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the
health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Records could be broken Friday with highs in the 80s

  Updated
  • 0

Sunny and hot again today

Morning: Sunny. Low 60s.

Afternoon: Sunny, very warm, breezy. High 83.

Tonight: Mild. Low 55.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. A brief pm shower possible. High 80. Low 57. 
record high

The weather remains unseasonably warm for the rest of the week. A beautiful day in Central New York. Sunny skies again today and very warm, with highs in the low 80s. The record high for this day is 84 set in 1968. This could easily be surpassed if we get enough sunshine! 

The weather remains very warm to start the weekend. Partly sunny skies on Saturday, with highs near 80. A slight chance of a shower late in the day. A mix of sunshine and clouds expected Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front arrives on Sunday night, bringing widespread rain. Cooler on Monday, with rain showers and highs in the upper 50s. Much cooler weather expected Tuesday. Breezy, with scattered showers. Highs only in the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near 50. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs near 60.

