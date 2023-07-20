 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
528 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              MADISON               ONEIDA
ONONDAGA              SCHUYLER              SENECA
STEUBEN               TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
SUSQUEHANNA           WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAZLETON, HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON,
SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Repurposing St. Luke's: The Latest on the Reuse Plan

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. -- With the building of Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, what's happening with the other hospital campuses around the city?

RFPs sought for St. Luke's Hospital in New Hartford

“Taking this important step together, with a shared vision for ensuring the hospital campus continues to serve this community well, is important to us,” MVHS President and CEO Darlene Stromstad said. “Much is possible in the Mohawk Valley, and this property is a valuable asset for future growth and opportunity. I thank County Executive Picente, Mohawk Valley EDGE and the Town of New Hartford for their partnership.” 

"The selected consultant for the second RFP will prepare up to three conceptual site plan alternatives for mixed-use development, to include various intensities of housing, commercial, amenity and public realm improvements. The conceptual site plan alternatives will be used for future grant applications, environmental reviews, infrastructure design and the developer RFEI process," a release stated. 

The first RFP was issued by EDGE today. Proposals are due to EDGE by the end of August. The second RFP will be issued this month on the 28, with proposals due by Sept. 7. 

For more details on RFPs, click here

Tags

Recommended for you