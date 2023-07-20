Repurposing St. Luke's: The Latest on the Reuse Plan

UTICA, N.Y. -- With the building of Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, what's happening with the other hospital campuses around the city?

From the Office of the Oneida County Executive: "The overall vision of Oneida County, MVHS, EDGE and the Town of New Hartford is for the reuse of the St. Luke’s Campus to create a fresh, modern, smart city-enabled, pedestrian-friendly, mixed-used environment with urban amenities just a short walk or bike ride away. Public participation will be an important part of the process and will help shape that vision," a release stated.

“Taking this important step together, with a shared vision for ensuring the hospital campus continues to serve this community well, is important to us,” MVHS President and CEO Darlene Stromstad said. “Much is possible in the Mohawk Valley, and this property is a valuable asset for future growth and opportunity. I thank County Executive Picente, Mohawk Valley EDGE and the Town of New Hartford for their partnership.”

More from the Executive: "The first RFP is for a facilities study of the St. Luke’s Campus. The study will include a thorough analysis of the structural, environmental and physical plant conditions, providing the feasibility and cost for the demolition or adaptive reuse of the campus. It has already been determined that the Center for Rehabilitation and Continuing Care Services will remain at its current location on the campus. The second RFP is for a reuse master plan of the campus. The redevelopment strategy will consider environmental conditions, pre-demolition planning, rationalization of existing infrastructure, civic engagement, conceptual site planning, market analysis, budgeting and potential environmental and community impacts of redevelopment scenarios."

"The selected consultant for the second RFP will prepare up to three conceptual site plan alternatives for mixed-use development, to include various intensities of housing, commercial, amenity and public realm improvements. The conceptual site plan alternatives will be used for future grant applications, environmental reviews, infrastructure design and the developer RFEI process," a release stated.

The first RFP was issued by EDGE today. Proposals are due to EDGE by the end of August. The second RFP will be issued this month on the 28, with proposals due by Sept. 7.

For more details on RFPs, click here.