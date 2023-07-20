Repurposing St. Luke's: The Latest on the Reuse Plan

UTICA, N.Y. -- With the building of Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, what's happening with the other hospital campuses around the city?
“Taking this important step together, with a shared vision for ensuring the hospital campus continues to serve this community well, is important to us,” MVHS President and CEO Darlene Stromstad said. “Much is possible in the Mohawk Valley, and this property is a valuable asset for future growth and opportunity. I thank County Executive Picente, Mohawk Valley EDGE and the Town of New Hartford for their partnership.”
"The selected consultant for the second RFP will prepare up to three conceptual site plan alternatives for mixed-use development, to include various intensities of housing, commercial, amenity and public realm improvements. The conceptual site plan alternatives will be used for future grant applications, environmental reviews, infrastructure design and the developer RFEI process," a release stated.
The first RFP was issued by EDGE today. Proposals are due to EDGE by the end of August. The second RFP will be issued this month on the 28, with proposals due by Sept. 7.
The City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System announced the selection of a development group to lead the reuse plan for the St. Elizabeth Medical Center campus.