Scattered showers continue

Morning: Cloudy. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with rain showers. High 52.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 39.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 45. Low 25.
Mild weather sticks around today, before a cold front arrives bringing slightly cooler temperatures.
Watch out for patchy fog this morning. Cloudy and mild to start, with a few showers possible in the afternoon as a weak cold front arrives. High temperatures near 50!
Cooler tomorrow and mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs near 40. The weather is trending drier for Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs near 40. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with the chance of a late day snow shower. Highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Monday with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday and dry, with highs in the low 40s.