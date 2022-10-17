Scattered showers expected across the region

Morning: Increasing clouds. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Scattered showers. High 55.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 34.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 49. Low 37.
Weather begins to turn unsettled this morning, with clouds increasing.. Scattered showers are in the forecast for this afternoon from a weak cold front moving in from the west. This front has a little more moisture to work with, but still moisture in the atmosphere is very low so we aren't expecting heavy downpours.
Tomorrow is trending mostly dry, with some lake effect clouds. Highs just near 50. Additional showers will move through Wednesday with a chance for some flurries on hilltops. Highs in the low 40s. We begin to slightly warm up again towards the end of the week with mostly dry weather and highs back in the 60s for the weekend.