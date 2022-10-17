 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
2 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Scattered showers today

Morning: Increasing clouds. Low 40s.

Afternoon: Scattered showers. High 55.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 34.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 49. Low 37.

Weather begins to turn unsettled this morning, with clouds increasing.. Scattered showers are in the forecast for this afternoon from a weak cold front moving in from the west. This front has a little more moisture to work with, but still moisture in the atmosphere is very low so we aren't expecting heavy downpours.

Tomorrow is trending mostly dry, with some lake effect clouds. Highs just near 50. Additional showers will move through Wednesday with a chance for some flurries on hilltops. Highs in the low 40s. We begin to slightly warm up again towards the end of the week with mostly dry weather and highs back in the 60s for the weekend. 

