Scattered showers today

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay to the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&