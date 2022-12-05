Seasonably warm with sun today

Morning: Sunny. Upper 20s
Afternoon: Partly Cloudy. High 44.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 34.
Tomorrow: Rain Showers. High 42. Low 44.
Seasonably warm weather is expected this week with unsettled weather making its way in for the middle of the work week. Temperatures turn more seasonable next weekend.
Today looks to be the nicest of the next several days. Sunshine moves in the are, and temperatures will be slightly warmer in the mid 40s. A front becomes stationary over our area starting tomorrow, so weather turns unsettled for the middle of the work week. On and off rain showers will be the story for Tuesday as well as Wednesday until the front finally clears of CNY and we dry out once more for Thursday. The warmest day of the week looks to be Wednesday with highs in the low 50s.
Unsettled weather quickly returns for the weekend. Scattered showers are possible for both Friday and Saturday, with highs near 40. We cool down more for Sunday with dry weather making a return.