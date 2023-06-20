Senator Gillibrand In Hamilton, Reintroduced the Rebuild Rural America Act

HAMILTON, N.Y. -- U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D) N.Y. reintroduced the Rebuild Rural America Act today, and she's pushing to have it included in the Federal Farm Bill.
Gillibrand visited Hamilton--a poster child rural American village--to make the announcement.
If passed, Gillibrand hopes to funnel some $50 billion dollars into small towns and villages for everything from infrastructure to affordable housing and business development.
"This is $50 billion for rural future partnership funds, which would provide multi-year flexible block grants to support regional rural revitalization project," Gillibrand said.
The announcement was made at The Hub in Hamilton.
Director of The Hub Melissa Davis said, "If this bill gets passed, it can do so many great things for everyday Americans. That's what it really comes down to, is that the everyday Americans need to be supported."
The Hub works with entrepreneurs and businesses across Madison County.
"You will notice there is an exodus," Davis said. "They might stay here for school, graduate and then leave. We want to keep them here, keep the innovation here in our small towns."
How can this be done?
One obstacle is affordable housing.
It's a problem statewide in larger and smaller cities, but the solutions in rural areas present a different set of issues.
Hamilton Town Supervisor Eve Ann Shwartz said affordable housing is the number one problem for the town.
"We are losing population," Shwartz said. "We are losing the generation of young people who come and start businesses and support our schools. We are having a diffficult time attracting good technology and business to our community. We have a big crisis in affordable housing."
Executive Director of the Partnership for Community Development Jocelyn Gavitt echoed the priority of affordable housing in the rural community.
"We have housing needs," Gavitt said. "We have infrastructure needs too and a lot of needs for more business support."
Other rural problems and issues present differently from the way they would in larger cities too.
"I think there are a lot of the same problems for urban and rural places," Gavitt said. "But the solutions might look different."
Gavitt presented the issue of public transportation as an example. Public transportation in an urban area would look much different from public transportation in a rural area.
Similar for small towns and large cities, are needs like the support of everyday Americans.
"We are the backbone of New York State," Shwartz said. "The rebalancing of that between the City and Upstate NY is critical."
Shwartz said this bill is unique and different from others in that it recognizes the value of local leaders.
"Too often, federal economic policies sideline communities and fail to support their unique needs," Gillibrand said.
"If passed, this bill would provide local leaders with the ability to implement programs and ideas that they know would best aid their communities," Gillibrand said.