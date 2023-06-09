 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Showers and a thunderstorm are possible today

Crisp fresh air for today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 50s.

Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. High 66.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 46.

Tomorrow: A brief shower. Partly sunny. High 70. Low 51.
weekend

Air quality has dramatically improved in Central New York. The air quality index has dropped to safe levels for everyone to return to normal outdoor activity. Winds will keep smoke out of Central New York through at least early Saturday, but we may see another round of less intense smoke again before the weekend is over.

Mostly cloudy today with a pop up shower or thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the mid 60s. The weekend looks generally pleasant, with a brief shower possible on Saturday. Highs near 70. Partly sunny and much warmer on Sunday, with highs near 80.

Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Showers are possible on Tuesday, with a steadier rain Wednesday. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low 70s.

