Showers and a thunderstorm are possible today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. High 66.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 46.
Air quality has dramatically improved in Central New York. The air quality index has dropped to safe levels for everyone to return to normal outdoor activity. Winds will keep smoke out of Central New York through at least early Saturday, but we may see another round of less intense smoke again before the weekend is over.
Mostly cloudy today with a pop up shower or thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the mid 60s. The weekend looks generally pleasant, with a brief shower possible on Saturday. Highs near 70. Partly sunny and much warmer on Sunday, with highs near 80.
Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Showers are possible on Tuesday, with a steadier rain Wednesday. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low 70s.