Showers and cloudy skies continue today

Morning: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. High 52.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 39.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High 50. Low 40.
The weather remains unsettled for most of the week. Warmer, drier, sunnier weather will slowly return as we head into the weekend.
Mostly cloudy, cool, and unsettled today, with scattered showers. Breezy, with highs in the low 50s. Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon with hail also possible. Rain showers continue tonight and into tomorrow, becoming more widespread tomorrow afternoon. Highs near 50.
The weather slowly improves by Thursday, with a few scattered showers, and warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 50s. A passing shower is possible on Friday, but most of the day looks dry and partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Pleasant over the weekend, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s on Saturday. Warm and sunny on Sunday, with highs near 70! Warm weather looks to continue into Monday, with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.