Showers and storms return today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Rain developing. High 73.
Tonight: Showers/Storm. Low 60.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 75. Low 56.
Mostly cloudy skies early today, with rain developing this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. The weather looks to dry out tomorrow, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.
A few passing showers and storms are possible late Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s. The chance for showers and storms again on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Monday with afternoon showers and highs in the upper 70s. Showers continue on Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny and pleasant again on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s.