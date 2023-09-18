Showers continue today before sunshine returns

Morning: Light showers and patchy fog. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Peaks of sunshine. Few showers. High 70.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 54.
Tomorrow: Few morning showers. High 65. Low 46.
The weather remains unsettled today and tomorrow before high pressure builds in and brings sunshine for the rest of the week.
Lingering scattered rain showers continue today with a few peaks of sunshine and dry periods possible. It will be cooler with highs near 70. Even cooler weather tomorrow, with highs in the mid 60s. A few showers linger into tomorrow morning due to lake effect.
High pressure builds in starting Wednesday. Wednesday through Saturday remain sunny with low humidity and highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain returns on Sunday.