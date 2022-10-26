Showers expected this afternoon

Morning: Cloudy and mild Upper 60s
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers. High 73.
Tonight: Showers and breezy. Low 47.
Tomorrow: Cloudy then gradually becoming sunny. High 53. Low 30.
A cold front will arrive this evening and put an end to the unseasonably warm weather. High pressure returns and brings sunshine and pleasant weather heading into the weekend.
Mostly cloudy this morning and afternoon. Warm, with highs in the low 70s. A cold front arrives in the evening and brings widespread showers. Cooler and breezy conditions arrive overnight, with overnight lows back in the 40s.
Seasonably cool weather returns tomorrow. Clouds give way to sunshine, with highs in the low 50s. A beautiful stretch of weather is expected for the end of the week and weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows fall into the 30s. Halloween looks dry, mild, and mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Rain returns on Tuesday, with highs near 60.