Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Tuesday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Smoke returns to the region today

  • Updated
  • 0

Wildfire haze returns today

Morning: Sunny. Low 70s.

Afternoon: Turning hazy. High 82.

Tonight: Hazy. Upper 70s.

Tomorrow: Afternoon scattered thunderstorms. High 81. Low 59.

air quality

An air quality alert is in effect for all of Central New York as Canadian wildfire smoke returns Monday.

Sunshine early today becomes faded as Canadian wildfire smoke arrives from the west. Highs in the low 80s. The air quality is expected to become poor in the afternoon and remain poor through tomorrow morning. For those that are sensitive to poor air quality, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and keep windows closed.

The weather turns unsettled again tomorrow as a cold front arrives. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, with improving air quality. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 80. Showers and thunderstorms return on Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80. Cooler over the weekend, with a shower possible on Saturday. Highs in the mid 70s.

