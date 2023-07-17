Smoke returns to the region today

Morning: Sunny. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Turning hazy. High 82.
Tonight: Hazy. Upper 70s.
Tomorrow: Afternoon scattered thunderstorms. High 81. Low 59.
An air quality alert is in effect for all of Central New York as Canadian wildfire smoke returns Monday.
Sunshine early today becomes faded as Canadian wildfire smoke arrives from the west. Highs in the low 80s. The air quality is expected to become poor in the afternoon and remain poor through tomorrow morning. For those that are sensitive to poor air quality, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and keep windows closed.
The weather turns unsettled again tomorrow as a cold front arrives. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, with improving air quality. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 80. Showers and thunderstorms return on Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80. Cooler over the weekend, with a shower possible on Saturday. Highs in the mid 70s.