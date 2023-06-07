Smoky skies and poor air quality continues today

Morning: Hazy. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Hazy. High 64.
Tonight: A passing shower. Low 48.
Tomorrow: Light rain. High 60. Low 45.
*An air quality alert remains in effect for Central New York*
We're continuing the alert day into Wednesday due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke.
Air quality continues to remain poor across Central New York. Those sensitive to poor air quality should remain indoors as much as possible. Those that are healthy should limit strenuous outdoor activity. The source of the poor air quality is smoke from wildfires in Canada. The smoke looks to continue to impact our air quality through at least today and likely into Friday.
Cool today and dry, with hazy skies and highs in the low 60s. Widespread rain is expected tomorrow, with highs only in the low 60s. Showers on Friday, with highs in the mid 60s.
The weather over the weekend is expected to improve, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 70s. A few showers return late Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. Showers continue on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.