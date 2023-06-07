 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Smoky skies and poor air quality continues today

  • Updated
  • 0

Hazy and smoky skies again today

Morning: Hazy. Mid 40s.

Afternoon: Hazy. High 64.

Tonight: A passing shower. Low 48.

Tomorrow: Light rain. High 60. Low 45.

*An air quality alert remains in effect for Central New York*

We're continuing the alert day into Wednesday due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke.

alert

Air quality continues to remain poor across Central New York. Those sensitive to poor air quality should remain indoors as much as possible. Those that are healthy should limit strenuous outdoor activity. The source of the poor air quality is smoke from wildfires in Canada. The smoke looks to continue to impact our air quality through at least today and likely into Friday.

 Cool today and dry, with hazy skies and highs in the low 60s. Widespread rain is expected tomorrow, with highs only in the low 60s. Showers on Friday, with highs in the mid 60s.

The weather over the weekend is expected to improve, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 70s. A few showers return late Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. Showers continue on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.

