Snow comes to an end this morning

Morning: Cloudy with flurries. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Cloudy and windy. High 35.
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy. Low 25.
A cloudy day today and cold for mid March. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds are expected to remain blustery from the north between 10-20 mph with gusts over 35 mph. The weather turns much less windy tomorrow and warmer, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Rain returns for St. Patrick's Day, with highs in the mid 40s. Colder weather follows over the weekend, with rain and snow showers expected on Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s. Cold on Sunday and cloudy, with highs in the upper 20s.
The first day of spring is Monday, with partly sunny skies and warmer weather. Highs in the low 40s. Dry and partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 40s.