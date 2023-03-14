 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 8 inches in lower terrain areas, and 8 to 15 inches in
higher terrain areas south of the Thruway. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be found at 511pa.com, or
511ny.org. Or, dial 5 1 1.

&&

Snow continues for the day

  • 0

Morning: Snow. Low 30s.

Afternoon: Snow showers. High 34. 

Tonight: Snow ending. Low 25.

Tomorrow: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 35. Low 20.

*Today is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to heavy snow, gusty winds, and difficult travel*

*A winter storm warning is in effect for all of CNY until 8AM tomorrow*

Tuesday Morning - Wednesday Morning

Travel is going to be most difficult this morning as heavy and wet snow continues to fall across the region. An additional 2-8" is expected to fall today. The snow will be heaviest this morning, becoming less steady this afternoon, and tapering off tonight. The winds will pick up this afternoon with possible wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Flurries are possible tomorrow morning, but we generally dry out to cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Highs in the mid 30s. Some peaks of sun and warmer weather return Thursday as we reach the low 40s. Rain moves in for Friday and some of Saturday, with highs near and in the low 40s. There is the chance for that rain to be mixed in with some snow on Saturday. No big snowfall expected looking towards the week ahead.

