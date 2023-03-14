Snow continues for the day

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches in lower terrain areas, and 8 to 15 inches in higher terrain areas south of the Thruway. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be found at 511pa.com, or 511ny.org. Or, dial 5 1 1. &&