Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds to 30 knots and waves 9 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will be continuing into the
morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Snow continues through this morning

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning: Snow showers. Low 30s.

Afternoon: Lingering showers and slick roads. High 33.

Tonight: Snow ends. Cloudy. Low 25.

Tomorrow: Lake effect snow. High 34. Low 21.

additional snow

Snow showers still falling this morning especially south and east of Utica. The heaviest of snow will continue to fall into Otsego county up towards eastern Herkimer county. This is due to a low pressure system off the coast, so the snow is heavier and wetter than lake effect and could cause some very hazardous conditions on unplowed roads. Lingering showers continue into the afternoon with the snow ending tonight. 

The week remains busy as lake effect snow picks up tomorrow. We dry out for Wednesday morning with our next low pressure system moving through Wednesday afternoon. This comes in as heavy snow for Wednesday afternoon and night, changing to a wintry mix for Thursday. Dry weather comes in giving us a break in the winter weather on Friday. 

The unsettled, wintry weather continues even into next weekend! A wintry mix is possible on Saturday as temperatures climb to the mid 30s with snow showers on Sunday as the temperature drops below freezing. Winter has returned!

