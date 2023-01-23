Snow continues through this morning

Morning: Snow showers. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Lingering showers and slick roads. High 33.
Tonight: Snow ends. Cloudy. Low 25.
Tomorrow: Lake effect snow. High 34. Low 21.
Snow showers still falling this morning especially south and east of Utica. The heaviest of snow will continue to fall into Otsego county up towards eastern Herkimer county. This is due to a low pressure system off the coast, so the snow is heavier and wetter than lake effect and could cause some very hazardous conditions on unplowed roads. Lingering showers continue into the afternoon with the snow ending tonight.
The week remains busy as lake effect snow picks up tomorrow. We dry out for Wednesday morning with our next low pressure system moving through Wednesday afternoon. This comes in as heavy snow for Wednesday afternoon and night, changing to a wintry mix for Thursday. Dry weather comes in giving us a break in the winter weather on Friday.
The unsettled, wintry weather continues even into next weekend! A wintry mix is possible on Saturday as temperatures climb to the mid 30s with snow showers on Sunday as the temperature drops below freezing. Winter has returned!