 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Snow showers continue today

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning:  Light mix. Icy.  Low 30s.

Afternoon:  Light snow and windy.  High 35.

Tonight:  Snow showers ending.  Low 18.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. High 30. Low 22.
snow

Roads are very icy and slushy this morning from snow yesterday changing to a wintry mix. The mix this morning is expected to change to light snow today, with a general 1-3" of accumulation. Cloudy and breezy, with highs in the mid 30s.

The weather quiets down for tomorrow, with cloudy skies and a few breaks of sunshine possible late. Highs near 30. Cloudy on Saturday, with light scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Widespread light snow/mix is possible on Sunday, with highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy on Monday and dry, with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 20s. Snow returns on Wednesday, with highs near 30.

Recommended for you