Snow showers end today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow west of Utica. Low 20s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 23.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 6.
A few light snow showers continue this morning, so watch out for slippery conditions on roads. Some breaks of sunshine are expected in the afternoon. Breezy and colder, with highs in the low 20s.
The weather looks to dry out for tomorrow and Thursday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 20s tomorrow. Warmer on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s. A powerful arctic front moves through Thursday night and drops the coldest air of the season into Central New York. Temperatures on Friday afternoon are only expected to be in the low single digits, with wind chills between -10 to -20. Air temperatures fall between -10 to -20 Friday night, with wind chills dropping to -30. Cold on Saturday, with sunny skies and highs in the single digits. It looks less windy on Saturday. Warmer weather arrives Sunday with light snow and highs in the 20s. Mostly cloudy on Monday with highs reaching freezing.