Snow showers end today

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. The highest snow totals are expected along and south of the NY Thruway in southern Oneida county. * WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could briefly approach one inch per hour this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&