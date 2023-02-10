Snow showers linger today

Morning: AM lingering light rain. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Snow north. Partly sunny south. High 40.
Tonight: Isolated lake-effect snow showers. Lower 24.
Tomorrow: Cloudy then gradually becoming sunny. High 31. Low 18.
Following this warm front will be a series of weak cold fronts gradually cooling our weather down for the next couple days. Lingering light rain for most of us turns to snow showers for the North Country. Totals are expected to be minimal. Later today, lake-effect begins to develop from the final cold front pushing through, which will shift in the southeast direction with measurable snowfall for Northern Oneida County.
After this unsettled weather, we then begin a quiet stretch of days with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming up into the lower to mid 40s. Did I mention it's mid-February? Mild temperatures continue into the later part of next week following fresh supply of tropical air from the southeast. It's still an early call, but we're keeping an eye on next Thursday and Friday. As a strong cold front could move through CNY, with temperatures possibly in the upper 50s we could have enough fuel to start up some thunderstorms.