Snow Squalls Possible for Sunday

Weather Alert

...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ONONDAGA...SOUTHERN ONEIDA... SOUTHERN CAYUGA...SENECA...YATES...MADISON...AND NORTHERN ONEIDA COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 30 MPH or greater which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. This squall is producing heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 220 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Highmarket to near Central Square to near Victor and moving southeast at 30 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Onondaga, Syracuse, Clay, Rome, Cicero, Auburn, De Witt, Lysander, Sullivan and Van Buren. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 between 33 and 39, and near 41. New York Interstate 81 between 16A and 31. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. && TIME...MOT...LOC 1920Z 305DEG 28KT 4357 7563 4332 7617 4302 7744