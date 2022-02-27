Snow Squalls Possible for Sunday

Sunday Morning: Light lake effect snow north of the thruway. Mid 20s.
Sunday Afternoon: Snow squalls. Breezy. High 32.
Sunday Evening: Mostly clear & cold. Low 0
Monday: Partly sunny & much colder. High 16
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for Northern Herkimer and Lewis Counties now until 7PM Sunday
WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect for Northern Oneida, Northern Herkimer and Lewis Counties from 1AM Monday until 10AM Monday.
StormTracker2 Alert Day today! The reason for this, the probability of Snow Squall this afternoon. Lake effect snow will set up in North of Oneida County throughout the day on Sunday. Due to this, the North Country is expected to see more in the way of snowfall amounts. Light flurries expected throughout the morning for Oneida County with temperatures starting in the mid 20s.
A Cold Front is our playmaker today. Expect snow squalls to begin Sunday afternoon ahead of the cold front. When these pass through visibility will decrease significantly and roadways will become slippery. If heading out this afternoon check the radar to see where the line of squalls is located and try to avoid travel during this time. This round of snow squalls doesn't look as intense as what we saw last Saturday and the cold front may have a little to do with that, but either way when the snow passes through this afternoon expect any travel to be difficult. Areas from the Thruway South will see less in snowfall accumulation, with about a trace to an inch where are areas north of the thruway may see around 1-3 inches. Along with the snow it will be breezy today with some wind gusts peaking around 30mph in the afternoon. Highs today in the low 30s.
After the cold front passes there will be a big decrease in temperatures. We will be mostly clear and in the single digits overnight into Monday. Partly sunny on Monday with highs in the mid teens. Another round of snow showers for Tuesday with temps back near the freezing mark.