 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ONONDAGA...SOUTHERN ONEIDA...
SOUTHERN CAYUGA...SENECA...YATES...MADISON...AND NORTHERN ONEIDA
COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 30 MPH or greater
which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. This
squall is producing heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 220 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line
extending from near Highmarket to near Central Square to near Victor
and moving southeast at 30 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
Onondaga, Syracuse, Clay, Rome, Cicero, Auburn, De Witt, Lysander,
Sullivan and Van Buren.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 39, and near 41.
New York Interstate 81 between 16A and 31.

SAFETY INFO...
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall.
Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to
accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 1920Z 305DEG 28KT 4357 7563 4332 7617 4302 7744

Snow Squalls Possible for Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0

Sunday Morning: Light lake effect snow north of the thruway. Mid 20s.

Sunday Afternoon: Snow squalls. Breezy. High 32.

Sunday Evening: Mostly clear & cold. Low 0

Monday: Partly sunny & much colder. High 16

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for Northern Herkimer and Lewis Counties now until 7PM Sunday

WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect for Northern Oneida, Northern Herkimer and Lewis Counties from 1AM Monday until 10AM Monday.

StormTracker2 Alert Day today! The reason for this, the probability of Snow Squall this afternoon. Lake effect snow will set up in North of Oneida County throughout the day on Sunday. Due to this, the North Country is expected to see more in the way of snowfall amounts. Light flurries expected throughout the morning for Oneida County with temperatures starting in the mid 20s.

A Cold Front is our playmaker today. Expect snow squalls to begin Sunday afternoon ahead of the cold front. When these pass through visibility will decrease significantly and roadways will become slippery. If heading out this afternoon check the radar to see where the line of squalls is located and try to avoid travel during this time. This round of snow squalls doesn't look as intense as what we saw last Saturday and the cold front may have a little to do with that, but either way when the snow passes through this afternoon expect any travel to be difficult. Areas from the Thruway South will see less in snowfall accumulation, with about a trace to an inch where are areas north of the thruway may see around 1-3 inches. Along with the snow it will be breezy today with some wind gusts peaking around 30mph in the afternoon. Highs today in the low 30s.

After the cold front passes there will be a big decrease in temperatures. We will be mostly clear and in the single digits overnight into Monday. Partly sunny on Monday with highs in the mid teens. Another round of snow showers for Tuesday with temps back near the freezing mark.