Storm Rolls In—Trees and Wires Down

UTICA, N.Y. -- A thunderstorm rolled through the Utica area Tuesday afternoon, packing a bit of a punch with wind.
There were reports of trees and wires down.
Below is a photo of a fallen branch from a tree reported on Herkimer Road near Keyes Road.
Traffic was rerouted on Herkimer Road. National Grid repaired the lines.
The video below is from WKTV's Chief Meteorologist Bill Kardas.
Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll said that a limb landed on a car and that no injuries have been reported.
Here are photos of a limb down and power crews working on lines. These were sent to us from Facebook user Brittany Leo.