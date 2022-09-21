 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 8 AM EDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 8 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Storms arriving tonight

  • 0

Morning: Patchy fog. Mid 50s.

Afternoon: Partly sunny. Warm. High 78.

Tonight: Showers and storms. Low 58.

Tomorrow: Cooler with scattered showers. High 62. Low 39.

severe weather

A strong cold front arrives tonight, producing the potential for strong storms. A big drop in the temperature follows for the remainder of the week.

Starting out on the cooler side with temperatures in the 50s and some fog. Clouds give way to sunshine with warmth and highs in the upper 70s. A strong cold front arrives tonight, bringing the potential for strong storms before midnight. Turning cooler and windy overnight, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s.

Feeling like fall tomorrow, with cloudy skies, a few scattered showers, and highs only in the low 60s. Chilly on Friday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs only in the mid 50s. Some frost is possible in the outlying areas both Thursday and Friday nights. The weather slowly warms up as we head into the weekend, with highs back in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Rain looks to return late Sunday, lasting into Monday. Temperatures on Monday climb into the low 60s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with the chance of a rain shower. Highs near 60.

