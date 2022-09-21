Storms arriving tonight

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay to the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&